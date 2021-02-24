How To Watch the 78th Golden Globe Awards

What's It About

The 78th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is an awarding event to honour the best in film and American television.

When & How Can Canadians Watch It

Canadians can watch the 78th Golden Globe Awards live Sunday, February 28 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on CTV or stream it on CTV and the CTV app. Afterwards, the full event will be free to stream on CTV and the CTV app.

Who's Hosting

After previously co-hosting in 2013, 2014, and 2015, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are once again returning to co-host the Golden Globes. Due to the pandemic, this year's awards are being held virtually, with Fey and Poehler hosting from opposite coasts.

Who's Nominated This Year

Check out Etalk's coverage of this year's biggest nomination snubs and surprises.

Who's Covering It

CTV shows Etalk, Your Morning, The Social, and The Marilyn Denis Show will be providing in-depth coverage throughout the week leading up to the event, as well as recaps, reactions, and more the next day. All this coverage is also available to stream on CTV and the CTV app.

What's Happening After The Show

After the event, go to eonline.com/ca to get the full scoop on the after-show parties.

What Else Can You Watch

Stream previous Golden Globes favourites with the Golden Globes Past Nominees & Winners collection on CTV and the CTV app, including such titles as A Few Good Men, Philadelphia, Ali, A League of Their Own, and many more.

Who Will Win

Canadians will have to tune-in this Sunday to find out!