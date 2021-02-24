Married at First Sight's Deonna and Greg Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie are seeing blue!

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the Married at First Sight: Couples Cam stars revealed the sex of their upcoming baby.

In a statement to E! News, Deonna and Greg shared, "We're blessed and overjoyed to be welcoming a baby boy into the world and the third little boy into the MAFS family."

The couple also participated in a maternity photo shoot captured by Dani Keane Photography. Deonna chose a blue dress for the special occasion and was styled by Sierra Teasley.

Back in September 2020, the Married at First Sight stars first announced they were expecting a baby. Since then, they've been preparing to expand their family with confidence that their spouse is going to make an excellent parent.

"I think Greg is going to be a great dad on an account of how he takes care of those around him," Deonna previously gushed to E! News. "He's very caring, has a huge heart and he really puts it out there on his sleeve."