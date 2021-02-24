Why Billie Eilish Says Her New Documentary Is Hard for Her to Watch

Watch : Why Billie Eilish Lost 100K IG Followers in an Hour

For Billie Eilish, her upcoming documentary is an emotional rollercoaster.

During the Feb. 23 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the "There I Am" singer discussed her doc Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry and how authentic she was during filming—so much so that she struggled to watch it.

"I think it's important for people to know that it's not all that was going on," the Grammy Award winner explained. "There's a ton that isn't in there, but it's pretty much me. And it's kind of a huge bummer because I was super annoying then."

She added, "You know, it's rough. It's hard for me to watch."

Stephen Colbert asked the 18-year-old star if she watched it alone or with others, to which Billie revealed that she viewed it with three of her best friends who are also on her team. "I wouldn't let anyone watch it until I'd seen it," she told Colbert, "because I didn't know what to expect."