Ricki Lake's Story of How Fiancé Ross Burningham Proposed May Make You Blush

Just days after announcing her engagement, Ricki Lake appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and shared how her fiancé Ross Burningham popped the big question.

Ricki Lake is sharing all the details on how her fiancé Ross Burningham popped the question.

The former talk show host dished on their engagement during the Feb. 23 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. At one point, Andy Cohen asked Lake if she was surprised by the proposal.

"Yes, he was surprised, too. There's no ring yet," the 52-year-old star replied, flashing her hand. "But I was naked in the jacuzzi with my man on the first night that we're in my new Malibu home. It was romantic, it was very spontaneous and I couldn't be happier."

The engagement comes less than a year after Lake and Burningham met. "We've only actually known each other since the end of June," she explained. "So, it's just been about six months, and he was a booty call for a few months there." 

But as the adage goes: When you know, you know. "He is wonderful," the Hairspray alum continued. "Everyone in my life who's met him just gets it. We're great together."

Lake announced the engagement on Instagram Feb. 20. "Friends, I'm so so so excited to share some good news!" she wrote at the time. "I'm engaged! This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful. I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human. Our next chapter is sure to be a good one."

Lake was previously married to Rob Sussman from 1994 to 2004. They welcomed two sons together: Milo and Owen. She was then married to Christian Evans from 2012 to 2015. In 2017, Evans, who battled bipolar disorder, died by suicide. Lake paid tribute to Evans earlier this month on the four-year anniversary of his death.

"Today, February 11th marks 4 years since the world lost his beautiful soul," she wrote on Instagram. "#ChristianEvans continues to be my greatest teacher. Through his #compassion and #kindness for others, especially for those suffering with #mentalillness. Forever grateful for the #unconditionallove we shared. #KindnessIsKing #NeverForget #SuicidePrevention #Bipolar #Love #LoveIsEternal."

