Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Trolling Marvel Fans Over Spider-Man 3's Title

Zendaya, Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon appeared to pull a fast one on fans of their Spider-Man franchise by each sharing a fake name for the upcoming sequel. Check out their funny posts, below.

April Fools' Day is still over a month away, but don't tell that to the cast of the upcoming Spider-Man movie

Tom Holland (who plays Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), three stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film franchise, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 23 to each share an exclusive still from the highly anticipated Spider-Man 3

The three images show their three characters exploring some type of spooky building. In one of the pics, Ned is using his trusty laptop, while Peter and MJ are huddled around him.

But that's not all they shared. The three performers all claimed to be revealing the film's title, but each of their posts offered a different option. Indeed, all three names clearly appear to be jokes that play off the fact that the first two films in the series (2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home) both included the word "home." 

Tom's post claimed that the film is called Spider-Man: Phone Home and included the caption, "So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can't wait for you lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta."

Meanwhile, Jacob's supposed moniker was Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker, accompanied by the message, "We're so excited to share the TITLE of our new movie!! Swipe right for the big reveal!! also enjoy this exclusive still from the movie, just an extra gift from us."

 

