Rachel Lindsay Reveals Who She'd Want to Host The Bachelor's After the Final Rose Special

Watch : Would Rachel Lindsay Consider Being Next "Bachelor" Host?

Rachel Lindsay is weighing on Bachelor Nation's biggest question: Who should replace Chris Harrison?

Earlier this month, the 49-year-old host announced he was temporarily "stepping aside" from The Bachelor franchise after receiving backlash for the comments he made about the controversy surrounding contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

Following his statement on Feb. 13, a source told E! News that Chris "will appear at the Women Tell All episode on March 1, which was pre-taped." However, the source revealed, "the After the Final Rose special has not yet filmed," which is why many are curious to know who will take his spot.

As Rachel discussed on the Bachelor Party podcast, she thinks it's best if someone outside of The Bachelor bubble gets the gig. Her pick? "Emmanuel Acho," she said on the Feb. 23 episode, "hands down."

The Bachelorette star even noted that Rachael has been "reading his book, so it kind of all makes perfect sense."