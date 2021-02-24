Zendaya Corrects Gendered Question About the Qualities She Looks for in a Man

Watch : Zendaya's Most Iconic Suit Moments

Zendaya has no problem letting someone know when a question doesn't feel right, and this knack for expressing herself is among the many reasons fans adore her.

The 24-year-old Emmy winner is featured on the cover of this month's Vanity Fair for its annual Hollywood Issue, appearing alongside such fellow A-listers as Michael B. Jordan and Charlize Theron.

As part of the feature that was released online Tuesday, Feb. 23, Zendaya took part in the publication's video series The Proust Questionnaire, answering 35 probing queries about her life and personality. One of the questions was, "What is the quality you most like in a man?" and the Euphoria performer quickly rephrased it so it wouldn't be gendered.

"I most like in a person, how about that?" Zendaya replied.

But being the accommodating interview subject that she is, the Malcolm & Marie star nonetheless put real thought into the question and still provided a revealing response.