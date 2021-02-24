WandaVision's Revealing Agatha Anthem Is Now Streaming

Warning: This article features spoilers for episode seven of WandaVision.
We're, of course, talking about the reveal in WandaVision's Feb. 19 episode, where it was confirmed that Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) Westview neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) wasn't a victim of the Marvel superhero's fictional sitcom. Rather, Agnes was actually Agatha Harkness, a witch who has been stirring the pot in the hex.
Alongside the big reveal on the Disney+ show, the episode featured an anthem, titled "Agatha All Along," which explained all of the tricky witch's wrongdoings. For example: "Who's been messing up everything? It's been Agatha all along. Who's been pulling every evil string? It's been Agatha all along."
The track, which was written by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, has already inspired countless memes and reactions on social media. And, as of Wednesday, Feb. 23, the theme song arrived on Spotify and Apple Music.
Unsurprisingly, fans have already commented on the track's release. One Twitter user commented, "agatha all along lives in my brain rent free and i'm okay with that."
Another joked that "Agatha All Along" is "definitely going to end up in my Spotify Wrapped."
While we were surprised by the Agatha reveal, earlier in season one, fans speculated that Hahn's character was more than just a nosy neighbor. Initially, the only thing Marvel fans knew for sure was that Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany) were starring in a sitcom that mysteriously switched decades every episode.
"Wanda and Vision are in suburbia trying to fit in and not be found out that they're superheroes," Olsen teased to E! News in January. "This show is a constant tug of war between American sitcoms throughout the decades and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it."
We're certainly excited to learn more about Agatha this Friday!
Take a listen to "Agatha All Along" for yourself above.
You can catch a new episode of WandaVision on Fridays on Disney+.