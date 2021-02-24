Nicola Coughlan Makes a Very Bridgerton-Inspired Splash at London Fashion Week

Watch : "Bridgerton's" Nicola Coughlan Reveals "Easter Egg" From First Scene

Dear reader, get ready to swoon over this lewk!

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan continues to serve up a fashion fantasy for her Instagram followers. Take one look at her feed, and you'll be delighted by her many style statements, including some lavish ensembles from the hit Netflix series.

So, it was no surprise that the 34-year-old actress relished the glitz and glamour offered up at London Fashion Week. For the special occasion, which she enjoyed from the comfort of her home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Nicola got dolled up in an off-white coat by Simone Rocha.

The design was simple but stunning with its pearl and diamond embellishments that lined across the boatneck top and side pockets. The puffed sleeves and large buttons were a perfect touch of drama. Completing her look, the Netflix star even accessorized with drop-earrings that were also adorned with pearls and diamonds.

All in all, it was a fashion moment her Bridgerton character Penelope Featherington would totally yearn for. Or better yet? It's an angelic creation Phoebe Dynevor's character Daphne Bridgerton would wear to one of the town's many balls.