Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

Watch : Catelynn Lowell Reveals Recent Pregnancy Loss

The Lowell-Baltierra family is growing!

On Monday, Feb. 22, Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowell, 28, and Tyler Baltierra, 29, revealed they're expecting another child together. At the time, the couple shared a photo of two of their daughters, Novalee, 5, and Vaeda, 2, holding a sign that read "27 weeks until I become a big sister."

Now, the couple is revealing the sex of their baby with Celebuzz. The reality TV couple tells the outlet, "Everyone is asking what the baby's gender is. We have found out that we are going to be having a... drumroll please... another girl!"

The pair, who has previously spoken about wanting a baby boy in the past, adds that they're excited to have yet another girl in the house.

"While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she's healthy though that's really all that matters," Catelynn shared. "This is our last and final but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!"