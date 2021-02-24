Tiger WoodsBlack History MonthGolden GlobesKardashiansBridgertonWatch E!PhotosVideos

This Sexy & Feminine $33 Mini Dress Has 603 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

Your perfect spring dress is here.

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We've found the perfect spring dress for less than $40. It's the Eytino Sexy V-Neck Open Back Mini Dress from Amazon, available in a whopping 30 different colors and prints. This flowy dress has a sexy open back, plus more than 600 five-star reviews.

Shop this feminine, flirty dress below and hear more about what reviewers have to say!

Eytino Sexy V-Neck Open Back Mini Dress

You'd never believe this ruffled, long-sleeve mini dress is only $33. It comes in several other sleeve and fabric variations as well.

$33
Amazon

Reviewers are raving:

"I haven't felt this pretty in over three years since I had my son. I finally found a dress that just works my best features and covers the not so best."

"One of my new favorite dresses! So many compliments the first day I wore it. I want them in every color."

"Was in search of a dress that was flattering and didn't accentuate my 'tummy pooch.' After much searching, I found this dress. Quality and fit are great. Would definitely recommend."

Up next, these $20 joggers have 1,400 five-star Amazon reviews.

