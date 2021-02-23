Inside Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ “Plans for Their Future” After PDA-Packed Beach Day

Watch : "Bachelorette" Star Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Spotted Together

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have kissed and made up—literally.

Over the weekend, The Bachelorette stars were spotted sharing a steamy smooch on the beach in Nokomis, Fla.

Clare, 39, and Dale, 32, walked barefoot along the coast, with him in shorts and her in a flowing white coverup worn over her bikini. They took a stroll in the sand, hand-in-hand, as Dale carried a refreshing drink.

Witnesses saw Clare playfully spank her former fiancé, and he later carried her back into the hotel while photographers congratulated the couple on their reconciliation.

Last year, they got engaged on the reality show after just four episodes. However, Clare claimed Dale blindsided her when he announced their breakup on social media in January. The former athlete then faced accusations of cheating on his bride-to-be throughout their engagement.

During Valentine's Day weekend, Clare "finally caved" and flew in to meet him in the Sunshine State. On Sunday, Feb. 21, they were again spotted enjoying their Florida getaway, though Clare wasn't wearing her 4.5-carat diamond engagement ring at the time.