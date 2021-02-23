BREAKING NEWS

Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Car Crash, Removed By "Jaws of Life"
These 11 Mandalorian Gifts Are Out of This Galaxy

Celebrate the Golden Globe-nominated show with these Bay Yoda-approved gifts.

By Emily Spain Feb 23, 2021 9:44 PM
Let us show you the way to the coolest Mandalorian merch in the galaxy!

The insanely popular Disney+ show is now a Golden-Globe nominated series! And to celebrate The Mandalorian's nomination for Best Television Drama Series ahead of the Golden Globes this Sunday, we've rounded up the perfect gifts for fans. From Baby Yoda robes to graphic tees to board games and Lego sets, it's never been easier to incoprotate your love for the franchise in your everyday life.

See below for the Mandalorian gifts we're adding to our cart!

Say Oui to These 20 Gifts for Emily in Paris Fans

Star Wars: The Child Hooded Bathrobe

Relax and unwind with this plush bath robe! Whether you're laying around the house or watching the Golden Globes, this robe is the perfect outfit.

$50
Amazon

The Child Clogs for Adults by Crocs

Stay comfortable and stylish with these metallic crocs featuring a Baby Yoda charm!

$55
shopDisney

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Operation Game by Hasbro

The classic game just got a galactic update! But be careful while you operate on The Child and remove objects like a broth mug, frog, and mudhorn egg without setting off the buzzer.

$23
shopDisney

The Child Plush in Hover Pram – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Celebrate the coming of the Child with this plush figure in his soft hover pram! Not to mention, it makes a great gift for the little Star Wars fans in your life.

$30
shopDisney

The Mandalorian Silk Tie for Adults

Look dapper and otherworldly with this gray silk necktie that features the Mandalorian mythosaur skull emblem.

$58
shopDisney

Chop Sabers Light Up LightSaber Chopstick

Take your sushi date night up a notch with these lightsaber chopsticks! Now you can duel it out for the last piece of sashimi.

$11
Amazon

Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Discovery Silhouette T-Shirt

With over eight colors to choose from, you can get a version of this tee to match every occasion.

$23
Amazon

Loungefly Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Makeup Brush Holder

Treat the lady in your life to this adorable makeup brush holder featuring Baby Yoda. And the brushes are included!

$35
BoxLunch

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child

While you're watching the series, occupy your hands by building this 1,073-piece, collectible LEGO Star Wars building toy.

$80
Amazon

The Mandalorian Desert Sunset Group Art Mug

Enjoy your morning cup of coffee in this fun mug! There's nothing like embodying a warrior to get your day off to a good start.

$17
shopDisney

The Child ''Come to the Cute Side'' T-Shirt for Girls

We don't know about you but we want to go to the cute side! This bold-hued tee is great for the Mandalorian fan in your life.

$23
shopDisney

Up next: 10 Pleated Skirts You'll Want to Wear All Year Long!

