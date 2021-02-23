Laverne Cox Is All of Us Fantasizing About Sex Scenes With Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page

Watch : Laverne Cox's Quarantine Dating Tips

As E! News' Justin Sylvester put it, "it's been a big year" for Laverne Cox.

"A new podcast, you're in a Golden Globe-nominated movie and a new man," the Daily Pop co-host recounted to Laverne on Tuesday, Feb. 23's episode. "This pandemic did not hold you down!"

The actress and activist responded by explaining that she initially saw the extra time at home due to COVID-19 as "an opportunity for spiritual growth."

"And then, the spiritual growth got tricky," Laverne continued. "But—and I talk about this on my new podcast, The Laverne Cox Show—I started doing a lot of Zoom dates, 'cause I was like, 'I'm single.'"

The format "became a really great way to screen" potential suitors because, as Laverne revealed, she can tell if there's a connection "within the first three to five minutes" of chatting. "And that saves you from having to leave your house to go and meet somebody!"