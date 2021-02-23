This Is Us Preview: Kevin's Twins Are Leaving the Hospital & His Reaction Is Priceless

Homeward bound.
In this exclusive clip from tonight, Feb. 23's all-new This Is Us, Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) learns that Madison (Caitlin Thompson) and the twins are being discharged from the hospital. While Madison appears to be excited by this news, the reality of fatherhood hits a nervous Kevin.
"Alright, one pumpkin cream cold brew," a casual Kevin starts off. "And for my favorite new mom, who can't have caffeine yet, one vanilla steamer. So, have fun with that."
Little does Kevin know his life is about to change! "Big news. Nurse Carmen just told me," Madison says. "Guess who has two thumbs and two newborns and is going home today?"
With a stunned expression, Kevin simply utters, "Really? Wow."
As Madison comments that she's ready to sleep in her own bed again, she realizes Kevin's lack of enthusiasm. She asks, "Aren't you excited? You said this cot was built for R2-D2."
Although Kevin assures Madison that he's "thrilled," he reveals why he's acting oddly. "We've had a lot of help, you know, with the doctors and all the nurses," he notes. "It's just...it's gonna be the two of us."
While rocking one of the twins, Madison reminds Kevin, "The four of us."
At this moment, Kevin slips out a quiet "Right."
We have a feeling this will be an important episode for the Pearsons. In fact, the new synopsis teases, "A series of car rides propels the Pearsons toward new stages of their lives."
For a taste of what's to come, check out the exclusive clip above.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
