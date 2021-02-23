Bachelorette Alum Ivan Hall "Wouldn't Feel Comfortable" Doing BIP With Chris Harrison

Watch : "Bachelorette" Star Wouldn't Do "BiP" With Chris Harrison

Another member of Bachelor Nation is speaking out against Chris Harrison.

Ivan Hall, who competed for Tayshia Adams' heart on season 16 of The Bachelorette, discussed the controversy—namely, Chris' questionable defense of The Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's self-described "offensive and racist" actions—on Tuesday, Feb. 23's Daily Pop, explaining that he's glad the ABC host is "stepping aside for a period of time," as Chris put it in a recent announcement.

"I definitely think that was the right step for Chris to take a step back for now," Ivan told Daily Pop guest host Kym Whitley and E! News' Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner during the exclusive chat. "And even going forward, I honestly don't know how this will all shake out, but for myself for example, if they have future shows and if they were to ask me to be on like Bachelor in Paradise or something like that—and I'm sure a lot of other contestants feel this way as well—I wouldn't feel comfortable if Chris is there, to be quite frank."

The 28-year-old engineer from Texas continued, "[I'm] not saying he can't make a recovery, can't learn from all of this, but, you know...it would just be too soon, really."