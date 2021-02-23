Ross Mathews Is Engaged to Dr. Wellington García

Ross Mathews is getting ready to say "I do!"

The 41-year-old TV star is engaged to Dr. Wellington García. Mathews announced the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

"Fiancé, you stay!" he wrote alongside a photo of the couple. "I am so proud to announce that after over a year together—navigating a pandemic, quarantine and opposite coasts—the smartest, funniest and kindest man I've ever met said, 'Yes!' Dr. García, I love you. A lifetime of adventure awaits."

Of course, the future groom received plenty of congratulatory messages from his celebrity pals.

"Say WHAT??????" Gwyneth Paltrow commented. "Oh my goodness, this is thrilling!!!! So much love to you both."

Added Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, "Congrats boo!!"

Mathews also shared their love story during the Feb. 23 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

"About a year ago, I met somebody who just changed my life totally. And his name is Dr. Wellington García, and he's an educator, and he's hilarious and he's the smartest person I've ever met," The Tonight Show alum said. "And you know Beyoncé says, 'If you liked it, then you shoulda put a ring on it?' Well, I did."