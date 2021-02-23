George Clooney Reveals His Many Chores During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Quarantine was not break time for George Clooney.
During his recent interview with W Magazine, which published on Feb. 23, the Tomorrowland star shared the many responsibilities he has while remaining at home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Oscar winner is dad to twins 3-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with his wife Amal Clooney.
"I'll tell you what I've taken on as a hobby: two or three loads of laundry a day," he revealed, "dishes all day long, because these kids are slobs."
"Apparently," the Midnight Sky actor continued, "you have to wash your children every once in a while."
." Clooney's dad duties don't end there. "I cut [my son's] hair, and I cut my own hair, too, but I haven't cut my daughter's hair," he clarified. "I'd get in trouble if I did. My daughter looks gorgeous—her hair is very long. If I screw up my son's hair, he'll grow out of it. But my wife would kill me if I touched my daughter's hair."
With the pandemic still underway—and currently no clear end date —the Clooney family has hunkered down in their Los Angeles home.
In fact, the star spoke to The Guardian back in December on why he's taking extra precautions with his kids during this difficult time.
"My son has asthma," he explained. "They say it's not so bad on young people. But do we know that? We don't know anything about the long-term of this yet."
On a more positive note, the proud dad added, "It's been a crappy year. It has. But we're gonna get through it. I believe that with my whole heart. If I didn't believe that, I don't know how we'd raise kids in this world. We're gonna get through these things and my hope and my belief is that we will come out better."