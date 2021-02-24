10 Things You Didn't Know About Kelly Rowland—By Kelly Rowland

Our favorite celebrities may be open books, living their lives for all the world to see, but even they like to keep a few secrets. Until now. Welcome to E! News' 10 Things, where the stars themselves spill the goods just for you.
Kelly Rowland's been a busy woman.
February isn't even over yet, and already her 2021 has had more excitement that most people can expect in an entire 12 months. In January, she, husband Tim Weatherspoon and son Titan saw their family expand with the arrival of second child Noah. "It's definitely an adjustment, I will say," she told E! News of becoming a mother of two. "The baby is so sweet. Noah's demeanor is so chill. He just loves being under mama, and mama loves being under him. But, also, Titan is like, 'Where's my one-on-one time?' So that is quite the adjustment, and we're all learning how to do it. But so happy. I just feel like our family is wrapped up in one little love blanket right now."
And just a few weeks later, the Destiny's Child alum delivered another baby of sorts when she dropped her new EP, K, on Feb. 19. Kelly's hope is that the seven-song collection is able to offer fans something valuable in these trying times.
"I know music is always a relief for me," she told E! News. "It makes me feel like it's some sort of escape, you know what I mean? I really wanted to make sure there was tempo on the album that felt alive and fun, and also moments like 'Flowers' or 'Speed of Love' or 'Better' that are just a vibe. I'm really proud of this body of work and excited to share it because it's been a long time coming for records for me, for sure."
Get to know Kelly a bit better, in her own words, as she takes part in E! News' 10 Things!
1. The one thing I want to do, but am afraid to, is jump out of a plane. It scares me. Just thinking about it now, my stomach probably goes to my ears. It's just insane how you can jump out of a plane. Most of my friends have done it. I'm the only person who hasn't, and now I'm like, "Oh my gosh, what am I gonna look like jumping out of a plane?" I've got two kids now.
2. I used to be able to burp songs, but I don't do that anymore. That was in my 20s. That was fun. I was like, "Oh my gosh, this is so great." But I don't do that anymore. I'm a lady.
3. If I didn't have this career, I would want to be a psychological therapist. I feel like the study of the human mind and human behavior is the coolest thing to me. I'd probably be somewhere, either in school figuring it out or with my own practice, helping out families who can't necessarily afford a therapist and trying to navigate my way through that. Because I feel like if there's one thing this country needs right now, it's some solutions to mental health. And I feel like therapy is a really great part of that. Getting kids or adults to talk all of their stuff out would definitely help.
4. My first kiss, his name was…Allen? That's terrible, I don't even know! His name was Allen, it was outside of my middle school in front of the bus, in front of my best friend at the time who I really wanted to be my first kiss. And I think I tried to make him jealous.
5. My mom used to call me Kelly Welly. I don't know why, I think because it just rhymed. But she would literally have a song where she'd go, "Kelly Welly, Kelly Welly…" I thought it was the sweetest thing.
6. My mentors for advice, I'd say, are my Mama T, my sisters B and Angie [Beyince]. They're about it.
7. The food item can't live without, right now, is Hawaiian bread. It's so damn good! It's so good. I came home from the hospital and all I want is just Hawaiian bread and jelly.
8. My last online purchase was these little baby gloves because Noah keeps scratching his face and no matter how much I'm filing his little nails, he just keeps scratching his face. I just ordered those today.
9. The last thing I Googled was "the Aquarius child." It's literally just this thing that tells me about, I guess, what kind of kid Noah would be. Was it useful? No, not at all.
10. I haven't karaoked in a minute. I usually depend on Serena [Williams] for that. Serena always has me doing karaoke. But my go-to song is Jade's "Don't Walk Away." It's just so much fun.
K is available now.
