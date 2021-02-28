If You Leave You'll Miss These 25 Secrets About Pretty in Pink

1. John Hughes wrote the movie for his muse Molly Ringwald. But the star of teen hits The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles felt ready to move on from high school-set films to more adult roles and initially didn't want to sign on for Pretty in Pink.

"As far as the character, she's so much like I am," said Ringwald in a 1986 interview with MTV. "I had to do it because John wrote the script for me right after we did Sixteen Candles...If anyone else played that part it would be like somebody wearing my clothes, you know? I had to do it."

2. But her hesitance had already caused Hughes to move on, finding another actress to play Andie. "John was mad at me and didn't want me to do the movie," Ringwald revealed on Alec Baldwin's Here's The Thing podcast in 2016. "They were going to cast Jennifer Beals because she had just had a success with Flashdance."

3. Ultimately, it was director Howard Deutch who stepped in to diffuse the tension. "Howie was actually the one that said, 'But no, Molly has to be in this. This is for Molly,'' Ringwald shared.