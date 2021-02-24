Don't Throw Away Your Shot to Learn More About Lin-Manuel Miranda's Love Story

Watch : Lin-Manuel Miranda Responds to "Hamilton" Criticism

A young, scrappy and hungry Lin-Manuel Miranda nearly threw away his shot at dating now-wife Vanessa Nadal.

Because as good as the Hamilton scribe is with words, he can be downright awful at spittin' game when a woman he finds particularly attractive is involved. So despite being one of the more popular kids at Hunter College High School on New York City's Upper East Side, Miranda—known as the boombox-toting energetic dreamer behind most of the school's plays and musicals—found himself clamming up around Nadal, a sophomore with a love for dance and math.

"She was gorgeous and I'm famously bad at talking to women I find attractive," he explained to The New York Times in 2010. "I have a total lack of game."

Though, by then, their story had reached its happy ending, Miranda being profiled by the paper's vows section about their Sept. 5 nuptials at the stately Belvedere Mansion, some 90 miles up the Hudson River from where they met as teens. Turns out he'd found a winning cheat code: Making his first move in writing.