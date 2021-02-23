Wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's wife has been arrested on drug trafficking charges.

According to a Department of Justice news release, Emma Coronel Aispuro was arrested at a Virginia airport on Monday, Feb. 22. The 31-year-old wife of the notorious drug kingpin is accused of participating in an international drug trafficking operation.

Aispuro, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, faces charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the U.S.

She will make a virtual appearance in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Guzman's wife is also accused of helping to coordinate his July 11, 2015 escape from Altiplano prison, located in Juarez, Mexico, per the DOJ press release.

During this time, Sean Penn visited El Chapo at his hideout, where he conducted a controversial and wide-ranging interview about the drug lord's life and crimes.