10 Pleated Skirts You'll Want to Wear All Year Long

Every wardrobe needs a few staple pleated skirts! Just ask celebs like Hailee Steinfeld, Charli D'Amelio or Mindy Kaling, they've recently nailed the pleated skirt trend. Whether you pair the stylish bottom with a leather jacket, graphic tee or chunky sweater, pleated skirts are a foolproof way to look put together. And you don't have to pay hundreds of dollars to get the celeb-loved trend! We've rounded up ten skirts that range from $9 to $111, so you can find one that matches your budget and personal style.
See below for our favorite pleated skirts.
AE Pleated Midi Skirt
This lightweight skirt can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. And it's only $25!
Satin Pleated Midi Skirt
You can style this sophisticated skirt in so many ways! Throw on a chunky sweater or a leather jacket for a complete look. Plus, enjoy 40% off at checkout!
BB Dakota Private School Pleated Faux Leather Miniskirt
The faux leather skirt is a winter must-have! Add some cute tights and booties for an extra touch of fun.
Allegra K Women's Pleated Metallic Midi Party Skirt
This Amazon find is a steal! It comes in fifteen bold colors so you can stock up.
GANNI Rose Print Pleated Georgette Maxi Skirt
Talk about a skirt your spring wardrobe needs! This darling skirt is a great transitional piece for the changing seasons.
Pleated Curve Seam Skirt
Wear this two-toned skirt to work, date night or around the house- it's so versatile!
Women Girls High Waisted Pleated Skater Skirt
With twelve different colors and prints, you're sure to find a style of this skirt that matches your personal style.
Sanctuary Summer Pleated Skirt
This floral skirt is great for dressing up or down! Pair it with a leather jacket and booties for an extra edgy look.
Kate Kasin Women's High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt
With 34 colors and prints, you might as well add a few of these $23 skirts to your cart.
Pleated Mini Skirt
Add some fierceness to your wardrobe with this leopard pleated skirt!