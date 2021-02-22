Black History MonthGolden GlobesKardashiansBridgertonWatch E!PhotosVideos

You'll Be in Puppy Love After Meeting the Newest Member of Kylie Jenner's Family

Kylie Jenner's menagerie has an adorable new addition! Keep scrolling to find out what the E! reality star named her furry friend.

Congratulations are in order for Kylie Jenner, who just became a (dog) mom—again! 

On Monday, Feb. 22, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to introduce the newest addition to her ever-growing family. Fans met Kevin, an absolutely adorable grey and white pooch who Kylie aptly referred to as her "son."

"Kev, you are so cute! Kevin! He's just looking at my slippers," she raved on her Instagram Story. In another video shared to social media, the pup is seen cuddling on Kylie's lap. 

And little does Kevin know, but he just lucked into an especially pampered lifestyle. Those who've kept up with Kylie through the years know she takes her responsibilities as a pet owner very seriously, and goes to great lengths to ensure her dogs are always living their best lives. 

Case in point? In 2018, Kylie built a luxury doghouse for her menagerie, complete with air conditioning and a heating system. 

Back in 2014 is when Kylie first became a puppy parent to an Italian greyhound named Norman. Then a few months later, she added Bambi, another Italian greyhound, to the mix. In fact, the cosmetics mogul famously had to miss the 2016 American Music Awards because the dog went in to labor with two surprise puppies. 

Then in 2019, Kylie adopted a puppy named Wesley to mark daughter Stormi Webster's first birthday. At the time, she fired back at a critic who suggested her dogs were somehow out of the picture. 

Instagram

"What makes u think anything happened to my Norman?" the 23-year-old tweeted. "I don't post my dogs as much but that doesn't mean they aren't very much apart of my life still."

And while Norman and Bambi's official Instagram account hasn't been updated in years, it's still worth a trip down memory lane. Check it out here

