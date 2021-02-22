Chris Noth Reacts to Rumor That He’s Not Returning as Mr. Big in Sex and the City Reboot

Watch : Kim Cattrall Subtly Addresses "Sex and the City" Reboot

Mr. Big might be making a big comeback after all.

Following media reports that Chris Noth, who played Carrie's other half on Sex and the City, would not be returning to the reboot of the show, the actor is suggesting otherwise.

Noth slyly responded to fans on Instagram as they lamented his absence on the forthcoming HBO Max series, And Just Like That...

One wrote, "why for heaven's sake you are not playing my beloved Mr Big?? My heart is [broken heart emoji]." The Law & Order star mysteriously replied, "Everything changes—including announcements in the rags."

Another social media user asked him not to "make us sad again" and to "please reconsider," which led Noth to address a Feb. 18 Page Six story claiming he wasn't going to be in the revival.

Noth, 66, wrote back, "well if page six says it... it must be true," with a winking face.