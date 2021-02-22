Soleil Moon Frye & Cherie Johnson's Emotional Punky Brewster Reunion Will Give You All the Feels

Reunited and it feels so good.
Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson are both reprising their roles in Peacock's highly-anticipated series Punky Brewster—a continuation of the beloved 1980s sitcom about a little girl raised by a foster parent—and as you can imagine, they had quite the reunion once they found out they'd be working together again.
After all, it was "love at first sight" when the two actresses met so many years ago, Cherie expresses in the above exclusive E! News clip.
The pair conducted their own one-on-one interview ahead of Punky Brewster's premiere this Thursday, Feb. 25, and fans may or may not shed a tear while watching.
"I loved you from the moment I met you," Soleil tells Cherie while the two were sharing their first impressions of one another. "I remember seeing you, we were auditioning for Punky and we were just like magnets drawn towards each other."
Cherie echoed her co-star's sentiment, describing how the two were instant best friends, playing around on set and having "inappropriate" conversations about boys.
Cherie can even remember the "cute and gangster" dress Soleil wore to her Punky Brewster audition, and while relaying this, Soleil inadvertently makes a hilarious confession. "See, this is what happens when we interview each other!" she says, laughing.
From there, the actresses get even more sentimental as they continue to reflect on their longtime friendship.
"Soleil is the most genuine person I've ever met in my entire life," Cherie says. "And as a woman, I've realized, from a very young age, you've been always very self-secure. You know exactly who you are and what you stand for and you never waiver. She's the best friend anyone could have."
Soleil responds by expressing her gratitude "for all of our years together."
"You have been such a light in my life, truly," she adds. "I look at you and I see us, I see our lifetimes and I feel so joyful...We could go on all day."
Yep, cue the waterworks!
Watch more of Soleil and Cherie's one-on-one interview in the above E! News clip, and don't miss all ten of the new Punky Brewster episodes dropping on Peacock this Thursday, Feb. 25.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)