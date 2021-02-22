Black History MonthGolden GlobesKardashiansBridgertonWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jessica Szohr Celebrates Her "Resilient and Strong" Body Less Than a Month After Giving Birth

Jessica Szohr took to her Instagram to give her body some grace after giving birth to her child, Bowie Ella Richardson. Keep scrolling to read her inspiring message.

By Mona Thomas Feb 22, 2021
Jessica Szohr is showering herself with self-love.

The Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram on Feb. 22 to share a body positive message after giving birth to her first child, a daughter named Bowie Ella Richardson.

"Still blows my mind that I grew a little human inside me," she wrote alongside with three selfies in a bra and body shaper. "My body transformed into her home for 10 months. While I look forward to getting back to exercising, I am grateful for my fast metabolism and I am proud of my body... it is resilient and strong!"

The new mom also gave a special shout-out to her body shaper by writing, "And with the support of my @bumpsuit waist trainer - I always felt in shape. Kept my mid area in one place and wasn't uncomfortable... and trust me I know what uncomfortable feels like ;) #postpartum."

As fans may recall, the star welcomed her baby girl—who she shares with boyfriend Brad Richardson—to the world by announcing her arrival on Instagram.

"Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new directions to our journey on 1-11-21," Szohr wrote alongside a photo of the newborn's hands. "This journey with Brad and Lexi has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn't know existed is beyond words. I have all the feels and she is really something special."

See the inspiring photos above!

