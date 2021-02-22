Black History MonthGolden GlobesKardashiansBridgertonWatch E!PhotosVideos

Mama June Fights for Honey Boo Boo's Forgiveness in Mama June: Road to Redemption Trailer

In a new preview for Mama June: Road to Redemption, Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin debate whether they should bring Mama June back into their lives after her battle with drugs.

Watch: "Mama June: Road to Redemption" Sneak Peek

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson can't dance away from this family drama.

On Monday, Feb. 22, WE tv announced a new series titled Mama June: Road to Redemption. Premiering this March, June Shannon aka "Mama June" will celebrate one year of sobriety. At the same time, she will have to fight to regain the trust of her daughters and closest friends.

In a sneak preview, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Efird made it clear that forgiving her mother won't just happen overnight.

"These last few years have been hell on our crazy family," she admitted. "We finally got mama to go to rehab, but was that really enough to get her life back together?"

The 21-year-old reality star continued, "She just wants us all to go back to the way things used to be. But after destroying our family, we aren't sure if we want her in our lives. We're all struggling with our own problems."

Back in March 2020, E! News confirmed that Mama June was arrested for drug possession. After pleading not guilty, the reality star checked herself into rehab.

WE tv

In WE tv's latest sneak peek, Honey Boo Boo, 15, tearfully opened up about how the family drama affected her. As she explained, "You don't know how many nights I cried myself to sleep."

And as Pumpkin struggles to keep her marriage strong while raising Honey Boo Boo and her own daughter, it's clear this family has their hands full.

"I guess I didn't realize how much I f--ked everybody," Mama June shared. "I want to say that I'm sorry but I need to show that I'm sorry."

Mama June: Road to Redemption premieres Friday, Mar. 19 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

