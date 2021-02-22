Black History MonthGolden GlobesKardashiansBridgertonWatch E!PhotosVideos

Proof Julia Roberts and Sean Penn's Watergate Drama Gaslit Is Coming Sooner Than You Thought

Check out the latest update for the highly-anticipated TV adaptation of Slate's Slow Burn podcast, titled Gaslit.

By Alyssa Ray Feb 22, 2021 7:03 PMTags
TVJulia RobertsSean PennCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: Julia Roberts Jokes "E! Exclusive: I'm Done With Film!"

It's time to take another look at the Watergate scandal.

On Monday, Feb. 22, Starz revealed that the Julia Roberts and Sean Penn-led anthology series Gaslit will live on its network. Adapted from season one of Slate's Slow Burn podcast, which examined the scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon, Gaslit will showcase the lesser known aspects of the political controversy.

Here's how Starz described the series: "Gaslit is a modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal – from Nixon's bumbling, opportunistic subordinates, to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down."

Specifically, the new anthology series will have Roberts front-and-center as Martha Mitchell, a popular Southern socialite and wife to the President's Attorney General. And, we're happy to report, Penn is to star opposite Roberts as Attorney General John Mitchell.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

Starz' description continued with, "Despite her party affiliation, she's the first person to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon's involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and her personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, Mitchell is Nixon's most trusted advisor and best friend. Temperamental, foulmouthed and ruthless – yet hopelessly in love with his famously outspoken wife – he'll be forced to choose between Martha and the President."

We're certainly looking forward to Roberts' portrayal of the famous Mouth of the South. Former Saturday Night Live star Vanessa Bayer previously portrayed Martha in a 2019 episode of Drunk History.

Shutterstock

Gaslit has Captain Fantastic's Matt Ross in the role of director and executive producer and Robbie Pickering as showrunner and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Mr. Robot's Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton, Roberts, Lisa Gillan, Marisa Yeres Gill, Gabriel Roth and Josh Levin.

Armie Hammer and Joel Edgerton were previously attached to this series but, according to The Wrap, left months ago due to scheduling conflicts.

Gaslit is slated to begin production in the spring and will be produced by UCP for Starz.

(E! and UCP are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

The Most Shocking Moments in Allen v Farrow

2

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals Her Character's Easter Egg

3

Khloe Kardashian Sparks Fresh Engagement Speculation With New Ring Pic

4

20 Secrets About Drew Barrymore, Hollywood's Ultimate Survivor

5

Carter Reum Reveals His Pet Peeve About Living With Paris Hilton

Latest News

Mama June Asks for Forgiveness in Road to Redemption Trailer

Julia Roberts' Watergate Drama Is Coming Sooner Than You Thought

20 Secrets About Drew Barrymore, Hollywood's Ultimate Survivor

Today's Best Sales: Urban Outfitters, Aerie, Paula's Choice & More

Exclusive

Why Amy Poehler Is "Really Excited" to Host the 2021 Golden Globes

Daft Punk Announces Breakup After 28 Years

Real World Season One Stars Reunite for First Time in 20 Years