Proof Julia Roberts and Sean Penn's Watergate Drama Gaslit Is Coming Sooner Than You Thought

It's time to take another look at the Watergate scandal.

On Monday, Feb. 22, Starz revealed that the Julia Roberts and Sean Penn-led anthology series Gaslit will live on its network. Adapted from season one of Slate's Slow Burn podcast, which examined the scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon, Gaslit will showcase the lesser known aspects of the political controversy.

Here's how Starz described the series: "Gaslit is a modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal – from Nixon's bumbling, opportunistic subordinates, to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down."

Specifically, the new anthology series will have Roberts front-and-center as Martha Mitchell, a popular Southern socialite and wife to the President's Attorney General. And, we're happy to report, Penn is to star opposite Roberts as Attorney General John Mitchell.