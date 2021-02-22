Demi Lovato's Wildest Date Story Takes Romance To New Heights

Watch : Demi Lovato Suffered 3 Strokes & Heart Attack After Overdose

What's been your wildest date night?

Well, during the Feb. 22 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Demi Lovato detailed hers—and, buckle up because you're in for a wild ride.

"I was seeing somebody and they invited on this trip so I was super excited and they're like, ‘We have a surprise for today,'" she recalled to host Ellen DeGeneres. "And I was like, ‘Okay? What do I wear?" And they're like, ‘Dress comfortable.' So, I put on this silk jumpsuit with wedges, ready to go and I walk out of the room and they're like, ‘That's not comfortable. That's not going to work."

Disappointed she had to change, she soon learned that the date—technically her second with the unnamed person—called for jumping out of an airplane. So yeah, wedges and silk simply were out of the question.