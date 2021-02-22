Is Brandi Redmond Leaving Real Housewives of Dallas? Her Latest Post Hints at Departure

Watch : "RHOD" Cast Shares Advice They Got From Other Housewives

The Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond appears to be ready for a new chapter.

Brandi, who has starred on all five seasons of the Bravo series, posted a carousel of images to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 21. In the caption, she thanked her fans for their support along her journey and added that "things come to an end," leading to speculation that the reality TV personality is exiting the show.

"Today I pray that life brings each of you happiness and in prayer John 10:28 kept calling me," she wrote. "I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyones soul. I'm choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you'll join me if you too have these desires. We are worth happiness, grace, love, compassion and so much more. Stay strong and believe in yourself bc God always believes in you and is with you."

She continued, "I also want to thank you all for being apart of my journey these past few years. I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end. The best kind of ends are happy ending and I choose happiness. Sending you all my love and prayers."