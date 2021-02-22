Brooke Shields Shares She Broke Her Femur and Is "Beginning to Mend"

Watch : Brooke Shields Rocks a Beautiful Floral Gown

Brooke Shields surprised fans by revealing on social media that she is recuperating after breaking her femur.

The 55-year-old actress shared footage to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 21 of herself in the hospital wearing a gown and non-slip socks as she learned to use crutches and slowly put weight on her injured right leg.

"Broke my femur," the Blue Lagoon star wrote about her thigh bone. "Beginning to mend. No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward. #BeginningisNow."

Brooke did not give details about how the injury occurred or when it happened. In the footage, she can be heard talking to another individual and repeating advice she had apparently received, including that she's to put "only 20 percent weight" on the injured leg.

"And the goal is to bend your knee each time a little bit, just so you're not dragging it," the Suddenly Susan alum continued.

A number of famous friends offered support in the comments. Glenn Close wrote, "Brooke! So sorry! Courage...it's in your blood. Sending love."