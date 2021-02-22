BREAKING NEWS

Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West
Sadie Robertson Celebrates First Baby Shower and Says She's "So Happy"

Pregnant Sadie Robertson posted pics on Feb. 20 from her baby shower for her first child with husband Christian Huff, describing the event as "the sweetest."

Sadie Robertson is on cloud nine after celebrating her baby shower with loved ones over the weekend.

The 23-year-old Duck Dynasty alum took to Instagram on Saturday, Feb. 20 to share a carousel of photos from the event celebrating her soon-to-arrive daughter. Sadie, who showed off her growing baby bump in the pics, announced on Oct. 4 that she is expecting her first child with husband Christian Huff.

"baby's 1st shower was the SWEETEST," the mom-to-be captioned her new post. "thankful for our sweet sweet friends who threw us the shower and just continue to shower us and now her with so much love and kindness. Thankful our daughter will grow up with people like all of you! so happy rn."

Christian, who could be seen in Sadie's set of pics, also posted his own carousel of shots, including several cuddly ones of the couple. "I love my wifey and love celebrating our lil girl," he wrote. "thanks so much to our friends for hosting the best shower for us!"

Sadie replied to his post with, "I LOVE YOUUUUU!!!" 

Her mom, Korie Robertson, appeared in a shower pic that Sadie shared. Korie commented on her daughter's post, "Such a sweet day!"

 

Sadie spoke to E! News in December about her pregnancy journey and revealed that she had experienced morning sickness.

"I basically threw up between week seven to 17, so that was pretty gnarly, but it's been the greatest—obviously not that part—but just the greatest that there's life inside of me, and that makes my faith super increase," she shared. "I'm just sitting over here throwing up and eating everything in sight. Meanwhile, there's a miracle growing in me, so that's been really good."

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant, who tied the knot with Christian in November 2019, tested positive for COVID-19 last year while pregnant but has since recovered.

