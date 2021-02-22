Pregnant Mandy Moore Sends Ex Wilmer Valderrama a Sweet Message After the Birth of His Baby

A baby makes three!
Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco are officially parents. The couple, who got engaged last January, shared the exciting news that they welcomed their first child together on Sunday, Feb. 21.
"Life is an ever evolving journey," the 41-year-old actor began his Instagram post, "and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter..."
The Charming star revealed his baby girl was born on Monday, Feb. 15. However, Wilmer and Amanda are keeping other details of their little one a secret.
Following the pair's baby announcement, many celebrated the new addition to their family in the comments section, including Wilmer's ex, Mandy Moore—who also happens to be pregnant and will soon welcome her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.
"Look at that gorgeous angel," the This Is Us actress responded. "Congrats to and your beautiful family and can't wait to meet her! [sic]"
The former couple, who dated from 2000 to 2002, have remained friendly over the years. Back in October 2019, Mandy and Wilmer had a mini-reunion at the 10th anniversary Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.
"Ran into this guy. [heart emoji] you, @wildervalderrama," the soon-to-be mom shared, alongside a photo of her posing with her ex on Instagram at the time.
Shortly after, That '70s Show actor reposted the same image on Instagram Stories, writing, "Always a joy seeing you my sweet @mandymooremm! [heart emoji] you too."
That wasn't the first time Mandy and Wilmer have documented their reunions. They took a selfie at the 2018 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic and, in 2016, they bumped into each other at the Paramount Pictures studio lot.
In 2015, they both attended Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights in L.A. with mutual friends.
"This is a tradition, right?" Moore shared on Instagram Stories at the time, with Wilmer adding, "It's a yearly tradition that Mandy and I take the horror of Halloween Horror Nights."
However, things haven't always been rosy between the exes. Back in 2006, four years after they broke up, Wilmer talked about his sex life with Mandy during an interview on Howard Stern's radio show.
"The sex with Mandy was good," he crudely said, "but it wasn't like warm apple pie."
That same year, the Princess Diaries actress told Elle magazine his remarks were "utterly tacky, not even true and it hurt my feelings because I like him."
"I dated him when I was 16 and 17," she noted. "I love him and I still love him, and he's a very good friend and that's why I was so shocked by it because not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him, it was so uncharacteristic."
In 2018, Mandy discussed Wilmer's past comments during an interview with Howard, telling the host, "He's a very good friend and that's why I was so shocked by it because not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him, it was so uncharacteristic."
Mandy recalled her conversation with Wilmer after his interview, saying, "I remember in the moment he tried to explain it away that sort of he did get caught up, he maybe insinuated more than outright said it. No, you outright said it."
"Why would you ever talk about that to anybody and lie about it," she added.
Despite the drama, it appears they have moved on. From their hangouts to Mandy's sweet comment over Wilmer's baby news, they have put the past behind them.