Inside Scott Disick's Night Out With Amelia Hamlin and the Kids

Watch : Scott Disick Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair in Miami With Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick treated Amelia Hamlin and his children to some sweet treats in Miami this weekend and ran into a familiar face.

Scott, 37, Amelia, 19, plus Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 6, and a few of the reality star's friends went out for dinner and dessert at the local Sugar Factory restaurant and candy store, a celebrity hotspot, on Saturday, Feb. 20.

"Scott and Amelia were seated in a booth with the three kids directly between them, and their friends across from them," an eyewitness told E! News. "They were all super excited to be there and loved every single dish they received. Scott and Amelia were super sweet and playful with all of the kids. After dinner, Scott, Mason and Amelia were tickling Reign and Penelope and they were gleaming and laughing with joy."

The eyewitness added, "Before heading out, they all stopped at the candy retail store and Amelia was helping Penelope scoop candy into her bag, and at one point, Reign noticed his mom in a photo on the wall and screamed, 'Mommy!'"