Inside Scott Disick's Night Out With Amelia Hamlin and the Kids

Scott Disick treated Amelia Hamlin and his children to some sweet treats in Miami this weekend and ran into a familiar face.
Scott, 37, Amelia, 19, plus Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 6, and a few of the reality star's friends went out for dinner and dessert at the local Sugar Factory restaurant and candy store, a celebrity hotspot, on Saturday, Feb. 20.
"Scott and Amelia were seated in a booth with the three kids directly between them, and their friends across from them," an eyewitness told E! News. "They were all super excited to be there and loved every single dish they received. Scott and Amelia were super sweet and playful with all of the kids. After dinner, Scott, Mason and Amelia were tickling Reign and Penelope and they were gleaming and laughing with joy."
The eyewitness added, "Before heading out, they all stopped at the candy retail store and Amelia was helping Penelope scoop candy into her bag, and at one point, Reign noticed his mom in a photo on the wall and screamed, 'Mommy!'"
Some of the dishes enjoyed by the group included Rainbow Sliders, Sampler Platter, Chinese Chicken Salad and Club Sandwiches. The adults were also served the Strawberry Cadillac Reposado Margarita Goblet and the Watermelon Patch Goblet with Pitbull's Voli 305 Vodka. Non-alcoholic beverages, including the Ocean Blue and Fuzzy Peach Penguin Mango, were also offered.
For dessert, the group enjoyed Sugar Factory's 24-scoop King Kong Sundae, the Campfire S'mores, Cookie Monster and Princess Make a Wish Insane Milkshakes. Inside the candy retail store, Scott and his group and helped themselves to bags of gummy bears, sour belts, Starbursts, Swedish Fish and more.
Both Scott and his ex Kourtney Kardashian, as well as their kids, have dined at various Sugar Factory branches across the country over the years. In 2017, he took his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie to the Sugar Factory in Miami where he dined with the children, Amelia and friends on Saturday.
Scott and Amelia, daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin, have been seeing each other for the past few months.
They began their trip to Miami last week, during which he debuted platinum blond, and later pink hair. On Friday, Feb. 19, the two were spotted having lunch outdoors in South Beach with the children, some friends and former Kardashian family friend Larsa Pippen.
