Regé-Jean Page Seduces You and Parodies a Bridgerton Sex Scene on SNL: 5 Highlights

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page seduced the audience with his trademark sexy smolder the moment he began his Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

No, really: It was the very first thing he did, in his opening monologue. The 31-year-old British actor, who plays the Duke of Hastings on Netflix's period drama Bridgerton, also demonstrated that he is also a talented singer, serenading the viewers with a romantic solo.

Later, he showcased his Bridgerton's character's bedside moves in a parody depicting the filming of one of the show's steamy sex scenes, marred by the addition of two rather awkward additions that definitely kill the mood.

Saturday's episode also saw Page join other cast members in paying tribute to the popularity of Olivia Rodrigo's hit single "Driver's License." He also showcases his singing voice in an old school sailor sketch that also featured musical guest Bad Bunny, who performed his songs "Te Deseo lo Mejor" and "La Noche de Anoche" featuring Rosalía.