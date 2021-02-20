Margaret Qualley Shows Support for FKA twigs After Shia LaBeouf Split

Margaret Qualley has broken her silence on the abuse allegations against her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf by FKA twigs, less than two months after the pair reportedly split.
On Feb. 20, the Leftovers actress took to Instagram to share twigs' cover of ELLE. In the magazine, the "cellophane" singer further detailed her allegedly abusive relationship with LaBeouf after first going public with the accusations in a lawsuit and subsequent New York Times article last December. In the caption of her post, Qualley simply wrote "Thank you."
In December, LaBeouf issued a statement to the NYT saying, "Although many of these allegations are not true. I am not in the position to defend any of my actions. I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those thing I have done. As someone in recovery, I have to face almost daily reminders of things I did say and do when I was drinking."
In his legal response to twigs' lawsuit, the Transformers actor denied "each and every" allegation made by twigs and claimed that she "has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of [his] actions."
Qualley and LaBeouf were first spotted together that same month, with sources saying that the two were living together in LaBeouf's house. The two met when they starred in Qualley's sister Rainsford's music video last year. By January, however, the couple had split up, with an insider telling E! News that the Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood actress was aware of the backlash and didn't want the relationship to interfere with her career.
twigs and LaBeouf met while working together on Honey Boy, a film that the former Disney Channel star wrote about his experiences as a child actor.
In her ELLE interview, twigs detailed LaBeouf's allegedly erratic behavior, which included waking her up to accuse her of plotting to leave him, and starting arguments with her if she seemed like she was having fun with friends without him. She described a time in which LaBeouf drove erratically following a night at a hotel spa, in which she became convinced they were going to crash.
The artist also alleged that when she told people about LaBeouf in the industry, many did nothing.
"There [were] people who have worked with Shia that I openly spoke to about the abuse that I was going through," she said. "The reaction that I got [from his team] was pretty much, 'Okay. Well, it's Sundance.'"
Of the reason she chose to disclose her story now, she told the magazine, "If I can't help people through my experience, it makes my experience 10 times worse. There has to be a point to this—a reason why this happened to me."