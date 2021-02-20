BREAKING NEWS

Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West
John Travolta Is Selling the Maine Mansion He Shared With Kelly Preston for $5 Million

John Travolta is ready to let go of his 42-room mansion in Maine. The actor is selling the house he once shared with his late wife, Kelly Preston. Get the details below.

Watch: John Travolta's Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta has listed his getaway home in Maine for a whopping $5 million.

Seven months after his wife, Kelly Preston, passed away after battling breast cancer, the American Crime Story actor is ready to part ways with the mansion he shared with the late actress. The property, which sits on 48 acres, is located on the exclusive island enclave of Islesboro, Maine. Hello, waterfront views!

In addition to the estate being in a highly desirable area, the mansion boasts 42 rooms (with 22 of those being bedrooms)—no, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. The Grease star's home is spacious and roomy (no pun intended) enough to be a hotel.

John and Kelly purchased the idyllic property back in 1991, the same year they tied the knot. And while the house was built in 1903, the couple hired renowned decorator Christopher
Boshears to jazz it up and add finishing touches in 1999, per Architectural Digest.

photos
Celebrity Real Estate: Breakover Homes

With that, go inside the massive Maine mansion and see the eccentric decorations it features. From vibrant wallpaper and equally colorful furniture, this home isn't for the faint of heart! Scroll through our gallery below!

BACKGRID
Cozy Chic

As interior decorator Christopher B. Boshears explained to Architectural Digest in 1999, "John and Kelly come to Maine to relax. The house had to be comfortable, but the structure demanded elegance."

BACKGRID
Please Be Seated

The bright-yellow walls, floral wallpaper trim, vibrant green rug and rooster décor make this seating area is oh-so-delightful.

BACKGRID
Eye for Design

In 1999, Kelly Preston told AD that after she and John bought the property, they "redid everything—carpet, furniture—in cream and eggshell." Of course, when Christopher came in, he added the finishing touches.

BACKGRID
Pops of Color

While Kelly and John originally updated their house with neutrals, Christopher said they loved his bright and bold ideas. "They couldn't quite put their finger on what they wanted," he previously told AD, "but when I showed up with lots of color, they went nuts."

BACKGRID
Chef's Kiss

At the time, John told the magazine the Maine mansion had good bones but just needed some updating. "You could see the potential of the house—in terms of the quality of the wood and craftsmanship, it's built like a yacht—but there was so much to do," he shared. "The first month, we had to install a hotel-size furnace system and have the kitchen redone."

BACKGRID
Room and Space

So what does one do with 42 rooms total? Well, the couple let their imagination run wild. For example, they turned the attic into "a children's fantasy-land" that featured a stage, schoolroom, playroom and other thematic bedrooms like the Princess Room, the Airplane Room and the Peter Pan Room.

