Are Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Back Together? Here’s the Truth

Watch : "Bachelorette" Star Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Spotted Together

After a very dramatic breakup, fans suspected that former Bachelorette star Clare Crawley may be dating Dale Moss once again after the two were spotted looking cozy while out together in Florida.

Clare looked for love on The Bachelorette last fall, but quickly found herself falling head-over-heels for Dale, a model and former football player. She decided to end her time on the show early, in order to ride off into the sunset with her new fiancé.

Unfortunately, that bliss was short-lived. In January of this year, the couple called off their engagement. Dale took to Instagram to post what he called a "mutual" statement about amicably ending things with the hairstylist. However, Clare soon followed up with her own social media statement, claiming that she was not aware of the post beforehand, and that she needed time to "process" the split.

This month, Clare and Dale raised eyebrows when the two were spotted out and about in Florida.

"They were all smiles," the insider told E! News at the time. "They seemed like they were having a good time. It was just the two of them."