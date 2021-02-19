How Kim Kardashian's Family Feels About Her Divorce From Kanye West

The Kardashian sisters have had their fair share of fights, but at the end of the day, they are there for each other through thick and thin.
Kim Kardashian tight-knit circle has proven exactly that, with a source close to the reality star telling E! News exclusively that Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have been the reality star's "support system" as she marks the end of her six-year marriage to Kanye West.
Of their reaction to Kim filing for divorce, the source shares, "They all fully understand that this is what Kim needs to do."
According to the insider, Khloe and Kourtney are "extremely protective" of Kim, and have offered her a shoulder to lean on as she navigates this process. The source says, "Whenever she is upset or sad, she knows she can FaceTime them or go over to one of their houses and they are always there for her."
Not only that, the source shares the sisters have been "very helpful with the kids," allowing Kim to focus on her work and legal studies.
The insider adds, "All of the cousins are usually together at one of their houses playing, almost every day."
And, of course, momager Kris Jenner has been "Kim's rock" throughout this trying time by "making sure Kim has everything she needs," according to the source.
Kris, who divorced from Robert Kardashian in 1991 and Caitlyn Jenner in 2014, has been particularly helpful, notably because "she understands the tedious divorce process."
So where do the Kar-Jenner's stand in their relationship with Kanye? While their loyalties lie with Kim, the source shares, "The whole family will always care for Kanye."
"There is no bad blood and they are not shutting him out," the insider explains. "They want him to come around for the sake of the kids."
A separate source previously told E! News that Kanye moved out of their Calabasas home but continues to visit with their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. "He still wants to play a huge role in their lives," the source said, "and Kim would never discourage that."
As for how the kids have taken the news, a source recently said, "North has some understanding of what's going on. But mostly the kids have always seen them apart so it isn't super surprising."
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.
