Bling, Birkins and Burger Kings?! See Kanye West's Most Memorable Gifts for Kim Kardashian

Watch : Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West

Sometimes, the gift of love comes at a cost.

On Friday, Feb. 19, Kim Kardashian made the decision to file for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage.

"She tried to give it a chance," a source shared with E! News. "She wanted to do this last year. She gave it plenty of time, but it's just time to move on. There were no affairs. No one did anything bad. They grew apart."

Although the couple faced their fair share of headlines in recent months regarding the status of their marriage, Kim and Kanye also experienced plenty of happy memories in their love story.

In fact, fans won't soon forget some of the lavish gifts the Grammy winner gifted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star throughout their highly publicized relationship.

A 15-carat engagement ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz? Check! A $1 million donation to various prison reform organizations? Absolutely. And don't get us started on Kanye's Valentine's Day surprise with the one and only Kenny G.