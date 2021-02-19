BREAKING NEWS

Secret Sale Alert: Save Big on Celeb-Loved Face Masks Brands Masqd and Maskc

There's never been a better time to stock up on chic masks!

By Emily Spain Feb 19, 2021 11:25 PM
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Right now, celeb-loved face mask brands Masqd and Maskc are running secret sales and you don't want to miss out! Masqd is offering incredible savings on face masks, mask chains, filters and must-have accessories. And since mask-wearing is here to stay for the foreseeable future, you'll definitely want to keep a stockpile of masks if you don't have one already. Thankfully, Maskc, whose masks are worn by celebs like Vanessa Hudgens, J.LO and Hailey Bieber, sell the cutest 10-Pack of masks we've ever seen. When you use code DOUBLEMASK at checkout on Maskc.com, you'll save 22% off your purchase!

See below for our favorite mask picks from the sales.

Limited Edition Lace Face Mask

This lace mask is great for dressing up or down! Plus, it's washable, reusable and chic.

$24
$14
Masqd

Lemonade Rib Face Mask

Whether you're in the market for a colorful mask or just want something to spice up your outfit, this breathable mask is for you.

$18
$12
Masqd

Black Camo Foil Face Mask

With an adjustable metal molding around the nose area for fit, your mask will stay in place whether you're running errands or working out.

$18
$14
Masqd

Blue Tie Dye Face Masks- 10 Pack

We're obsessed with this blue tie-dye mask! It features a breathable, 3-ply construction so you stay active while staying safe. Use code DOUBLEMASK at checkout.

$18
$14
MASKC

Neutral Variety Masks- 10 Pack

If you're not into bold-hued masks, try out this pack of neutral-colored masks. It's such a great deal! Make sure to use code DOUBLEMASK at checkout.

$18
$14
MASKC

Kids Jungle Face Masks- 10 Pack

10 adorable masks for $14? Count us in! These masks are made with the highest-quality premium material with soft touch texture and gentle ear loops. Use code DOUBLEMASK at checkout.

$18
$14
MASKC

