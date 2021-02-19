Relive Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Final Summer Together Before Their Divorce Took Center Stage

Watch : Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian's last summer with Kanye West is a season she may never forget.

On Friday, Feb. 19, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce from the Grammy-winning rapper after six years of marriage.

And while there were more than a few signs that their marriage was struggling, many fans may be surprised to find out the pair was last photographed together all the way back in the summer of 2020 after a few very memorable vacations.

Before it was time to head back to virtual school, Kim, Kanye and their four kids traveled to a tropical destination in August for a family vacation. At the time, a source shared that the getaway was a positive for the couple.

"Being with the kids and family has been very good for them," the source explained. "They are keeping things light and fun for the kids and trying not to focus too much on the past or the future. They are enjoying this vacation time and being together in the moment."