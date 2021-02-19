BREAKING NEWS

Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West
Exclusive

See Rihanna, Billy Porter and More Stars Get Inducted Into E!'s Fashion Hall of Fame

Find out which style icons E!'s celebrating at New York Fashion Week along with Rihanna and Billy Porter.

By Allison Crist Feb 19, 2021 10:43 PM
E! is celebrating Black History Month and New York Fashion Week by inducting style icons Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Rihanna and Billy Porter into the E! Fashion Hall of Fame. 

The above clip chronicles some of the stars' best looks of all time and reveals exclusive conversations with close collaborators, designers, admirers and more—including Porter himself!

"What a great company of disruptors and leaders to be associated with!" the Pose star told E! News. "I'm just so honored."

"My goal is to be a human being and honor all of who I am," he continued. "Sometimes I'm more feminine than masculine; Sometimes I'm more masculine than feminine. And I love all of those parts of myself."

Porter's FX co-star Ryan Jamaal Swain, stylist Sam Ratelle and Christian Siriano all praised his sense of style, with the latter describing him as "a fearless person." 

The same could definitely be said for the next honoree in the clip: Rihanna.

See Every Celebrity at Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021

"When I think of fashion, I think of Rihanna," actress Nafessa Williams told E! News. "Her style is risky, is bold, is daring. She's not afraid of her sexuality and to me that's inspiring."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video, Stewart Cook/Shutterstock, Richard Young/Shutterstock, Michael Parmelee/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Snooki and Erika Jayne also gushed about the Fenty mogul, designating her Swarovski-crystal-encrusted Adam Selman gown that she wore to the 2014 CFDA Awards as one of her most iconic looks of all time. 

"Rih don't play! Rih do not play and I love that," Williams added. "It inspires me to be bold and to make bold choices. 

As for Rihanna's vision, we think she summed it up pretty well when she said, "I want more. I want things that I've never seen on a runway."

See Every Celebrity at Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021

Up next in the clip is none other than Queen Bey.

She garnered praise from Rebecca Minkoff and stylist Erin Walsh, along with Miranda Kerr, who described the multihyphenate as "the epitome of classy and timeless and sexy all together." 

Laverne Cox caught up with E! News as well, telling us what she loves about the legendary singer. 

"Everything about Beyoncé is iconic but I think she's a chameleon," the actress said. "Over the years, we've seen in her so many different [looks]...I've been thinking a lot about the hip-hop aspect of Beyoncé and how important that is; that Houston that's in there, that South and the Houston and the hip-hop that's in with the high glamour. And that she's [brought] those two together since Destiny's Child in a really beautiful way." 

Watch: Why Michelle Obama Tops Christian Siriano's Career Highlights

Last but certainly not least is former First Lady Michelle Obama. 

"I think what Michelle is, is statuesque," Siriano told E! News. "It's classic and stunning but also daring. A lot of first ladies for a long time wore old houses—you know, Valentino, old houses that have been around for hundreds of years—but she really changed that."

As Jenna Lyons pointed out, Michelle also "wore clothes that other people could afford and wear and she talked about it." 

"To me, that's style," Lyons added. 

Tia Mowry, Maye Musk and Priyanka Chopra also shared what they love about Michelle's chic style.

"The best thing she wears is her confidence," Chopra said. "She could be wearing jeans and sneakers or she could be wearing her amazing inauguration day outfit, but she walks out the door with a sense of self and I think that's what makes her an icon."

