Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West
Watch Hannah Brown's New Boyfriend Adam Woolard Get Down on One Knee in New Music Video

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown and boyfriend Adam Woolard made their acting debut in Jordan Davis' "Almost Maybes" music video.

Hannah Brown is going back to her southern roots in Jordan Davis' music video.

On Friday, Feb. 19, the country singer released the music video for his romantic single "Almost Maybes." The video shows the former Bachelorette going through the milestones of one's love life, like meeting the parents and getting engaged. And it just so happens the man who pops the question in the video is none other than Hannah's new boyfriend Adam Woolard. 

Following its premiere on YouTube, Jordan posted on Instagram, "The music video for #AlmostMaybes is out now. Had so much fun getting to film this with @hannahbrown."

However, Hannah has not shared the video with her social media followers, nor has she commented on her music video debut.

In fact, the Alabama native is seemingly laying low on Instagram these days. She last posted over a week ago, writing about her journey of self-acceptance. 

The former pageant queen opened up about the "false perception" she had of beauty, writing, "I by no means have it all figured out, but I choose to make a conscious effort every day to just be healthy, love myself, and love what God gave me."

She has yet to open up about her romance with Adam, who happens to be a model, but a source previously told E! News the relationship has been a positive influence on her life. 

"Hannah feels she has finally found someone who is on the same page as her," the insider shared at the time. "She could tell his intentions were pure and loves that Adam shares the same values. She also loves that he is involved in multiple charities and is just a straight up good guy." 

This is one of the reality star's first forays into the dating world since calling off her engagement with Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette

Meanwhile, The Bachelor franchise is seemingly having some troubles of their own. This month, host Chris Harrison announced he's temporarily stepping away from his longtime role after igniting backlash in a controversial interview with Rachel Lindsay.

At the time, Chris defended Rachael Kirkconnell, a current contestant on Matt James' season, after pictures resurfaced of Rachael at an antebellum-themed party in 2018. He claimed the "woke police" were going after her, prompting calls for his resignation. 

He later acknowledged his misstep, writing in a statement that he was wrong for "excusing historical racism." 

