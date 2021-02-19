Watch Hannah Brown's New Boyfriend Adam Woolard Get Down on One Knee in New Music Video

Watch : Hannah Brown Reflects on "Bachelorette" 1 Year Later

Hannah Brown is going back to her southern roots in Jordan Davis' music video.

On Friday, Feb. 19, the country singer released the music video for his romantic single "Almost Maybes." The video shows the former Bachelorette going through the milestones of one's love life, like meeting the parents and getting engaged. And it just so happens the man who pops the question in the video is none other than Hannah's new boyfriend Adam Woolard.

Following its premiere on YouTube, Jordan posted on Instagram, "The music video for #AlmostMaybes is out now. Had so much fun getting to film this with @hannahbrown."

However, Hannah has not shared the video with her social media followers, nor has she commented on her music video debut.

In fact, the Alabama native is seemingly laying low on Instagram these days. She last posted over a week ago, writing about her journey of self-acceptance.