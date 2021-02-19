BREAKING NEWS

Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Divorcing: Relive a Timeline of Their Romance

By Brett Malec Feb 19, 2021 9:05 PM
The Wests are going their separate ways.

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West on Friday, Feb. 19 after months of media speculation about troubles in their marriage.

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," an insider told E! News in January 2021. "They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper have known each other for over a decade and finally turned their chemistry into a bona fide romance when they started dating back in 2012. Since officially hooking up nine years ago, they wed in an extravagant Italian ceremony on May 24, 2014 and have welcomed fourth children together, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 21 months. 

From happy holidays together to countless red carpet appearances and show-stopping Met Gala looks, Kim and Kanye have enjoyed many highs in their romance.

The longtime loves have also weathered lows, from bumps in their relationship to Kim's traumatic Paris robbery.

The former couple's constant has always been their family.

Relive a timeline of Kim and Kanye's relationship over the years below.

Jose Perez/Splash News
2010: Just Friends

As was documented on Kourtney & Kim Take New York, Kanye swung by the sisters' future DASH store in NYC. While Kim and Kanye were just friends at the time, October 2010 to be exact, there was definitely chemistry between the two.

Eric Ryan/Getty Images
2012: Clearly Close

Although Kim and Kanye weren't official by the time of his March 2012 Paris Fashion Week Show, she sat front row at the event, even wearing many of his pieces.

Gotcha Images / Splash News
2012: Cheerio!

More than friends! During a day date in London, Kim and Kanye stopped by the Hakkasan restaurant in May 2012.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
2012: Awards Show Date

At the 2012 BET Awards, Kanye took a moment to pose for a picture with his girlfriend Kim.

Instagram
2012: South of the Border

According to Kim, this throwback photo is from a trip they took to Mexico before they had any children.

Headlinephoto / Splash News
2012: Courtside Cuties

Kim and Kanye sat courtside at the LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets NBA game in December 2012.

Splash News
2013: Parents-to-Be

In April 2013, the expectant couple did a little shopping in NYC after Kim finalized her divorce from ex Kris Humphries.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
2013: Kim's First Met Gala

In 2013, pregnant Kim joined Kanye for Fashion's Biggest Night: The Met Gala!

Instagram
2013: Kimye's Firstborn

Kim and Kanye welcomed their first child together, North West, in June 2013.

Twitter
2013: Rock Solid

This photo was taken just moments after Kanye proposed to Kim in October 2013 in San Francisco. They were surrounded by their family and friends!

Denise Truscello/WireImage
2013: Birthday Babe

The rapper beamed at his new fiancée as they celebrated her 33rd birthday at Tao Las Vegas in October 2013!

Splash News
2014: Love Is in the Air

Kim and Kanye put their love on display as they hit the streets of New York City in February 2014.

Splash News
2014: Vogue Cover Stars

Kim and Kanye made their way to the Waverly Inn to celebrate their Vogue cover with Anna Wintour in 2014.

Splash News
2014: Sweet Treat

The engaged twosome were spotted grabbing ice cream in Paris mere days before their nuptials.

2014: They Do!

As fans may recall, on May 24, 2014, the two said "I Do" in a lavish wedding at the historic Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. 

2014: The Wests

North West dressed to the nines for her parents' nuptials in 2014.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
2014: Look of Love

The newlyweds take in each other as they hit a red carpet in November 2014.

AKM-GSI
2015: Super Bowl Sweethearts

The married duo turned Super Bowl XLIX into a date night in February 2015!

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2015: PDA

Kimye flaunt some PDA while on the red carpet at the 57th Annual Grammys.

Splash News
2015: Romance Abroad

The happy couple shares a sweet moment while out and about in Armenia in April 2015.

AKM-GSI
2015: Baby on Board

Pregnant with baby No. 2, Kim and Kanye went to dinner at Nobu in Malibu in July 2015.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2015: Power Couple

Kim and Kanye hit the red carpet at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. That night, Kanye accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and declared he would run for president.

Instagram
2015: Baby No. 2

In December 2015, the Wests welcomed another little one into their brood, a baby named Saint!

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
2016: Supportive Spouse

Kim supported her husband at his Yeezy season 4 fashion show in 2016.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
2016: A Memorable Night

A year after his headline-making speech, Kanye returned to the 2016 MTV VMAs with his wife by his side. 

Eli Linnetz
2017: Casual Christmas Card

The West family stole the spotlight for day 21 of the Kardashian Christmas card.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
2018: Another Baby Girl!

The couple welcomed baby Chicago via a surrogate back in January 2018.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
2018: Return to Paris

Nearly two years after her robbery, Kim returned to Paris alongside the rapper to support Virgil Abloh's debut collection for Louis Vuitton.

Garguibo / SplashNews.com
2018: Miami Mood

Kim and Kanye attended 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami in August 2018.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
2019: The Youngest West

Kim and Kanye turned to surrogacy once more to have their fourth child, a baby boy named Psalm. They welcomed the youngest West into the world in May 2019.

