Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Divorcing: Relive a Timeline of Their Romance

Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West

The Wests are going their separate ways.

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West on Friday, Feb. 19 after months of media speculation about troubles in their marriage.

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," an insider told E! News in January 2021. "They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper have known each other for over a decade and finally turned their chemistry into a bona fide romance when they started dating back in 2012. Since officially hooking up nine years ago, they wed in an extravagant Italian ceremony on May 24, 2014 and have welcomed fourth children together, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 21 months.