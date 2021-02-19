WandaVision Just Solved a Mystery Modern Family Never Could Solve

Modern Family never revealed who its characters were being interviewed by, but WandaVision couldn't let that mystery linger.
This week's episode of WandaVision, titled "Breaking the Fourth Wall," took on Modern Family and The Office's mockumentary vibes, with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) channeling a harried Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) and various characters taking turns with the smirks to the camera.
Wanda spent a lot of time baring her soul to a mysterious interviewer in a talking head, but got confused in one scene when the interviewer audibly asked her a question.
"You're not supposed to talk," she told the person, who sounded like a him.
In the end, it was revealed to not be a "him" at all. It was actually Agnes (Kathryn Hahn), AKA the witch Agatha Harkness. Via theme song, she revealed that she's been behind everything. She sent the wrong Pietro to Westview, she killed Sparky and she was the interviewer getting Wanda and Vision to open up. She seems to have been starring in her own show, Agatha All Along.
"Who's been messing up everything? It's been Agatha all along," her catchy-as-hell theme song reveals. "And the pity is, it's too late to fix anything now that everything has gone wrong."
The real Modern Family never revealed who was interviewing the Pritchett-Dunphy clan, but maybe Agatha was behind that, too.
The Agatha reveal was not that big of a surprise for most fans (After all, "Agnes" is just "Agatha Harkness" without the "Atha Hark" part), but boy was it fun. Wanda had a very hard day recovering from the chaos the night before, so Agnes took it upon herself to take care of the twins for the day. She then pulled Wanda away from her very rude friend Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who had successfully clawed her way back into the hex without being transformed into a TV character and developed super powers in the process. (Wow can we not wait to see where that goes.)
Monica tried hard to get Wanda to listen to her and to get some help, but Agnes had other plans. She lured Wanda into her basement by saying that's where twins Billy and Tommy were playing, but all Wanda found down there was a scary tree, a freaky-looking book and a freaky new eye color.
In a post-credits scene (the first of the whole season), the super-powered Monica was about to head into Agnes' basement until she was stopped by Pietro (Evan Peters).
And in other news, Vision (Paul Bettany) spotted circus performer Darcy (Kat Dennings) and restored her real-world memories. That allowed her to fill him in on his own real-world history, and now he's desperately trying to get home to his wife despite random traffic lights and lines of children blocking the path.
Finally, we gots to talk about this week's commercial. It was for an antidepressant called Nexus, which will "anchor you back to your reality, or the reality of your choice." A quick Google of the word "Nexus" in the MCU hints that something very big and very fun might be on its way (or might already be here).
According to the Marvel wiki, the Nexus is "a cross-dimensional gateway which provides a pathway to any and all possible realities." It's the place where all realities intersect, and there's even a thing called a Nexus being, which is what Wanda has often been called in the comics. A Nexus being has the ability to "affect probability and thus the future, thereby altering the flow of the Universal Time Stream."
Could Westview be the Nexus? The idea certainly doesn't rule out more fake Pietros or the fan fave theory that this is Marvel's introduction of The Fantastic Four. Our personal hope is for Chris Evans to show up as Johnny Storm (the character he played in the 2007 Fantastic Four movie), but we'd also be thrilled with the internet's idea for John Krasinski to show up as Reed Richards. Nothing is confirmed just yet, but a fandom can dream!
Two episodes remain in this season of WandaVision, and a big guest star (at the very least) is still on the way. New episodes arrive Fridays on Disney+.